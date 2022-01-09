Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 118,019 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

