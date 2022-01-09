Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.90.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

