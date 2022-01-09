Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FWRD. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.57.

FWRD stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

