Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.57.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

