Frank Stephen Borowicz Sells 147,000 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,260,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,260,500.

Frank Stephen Borowicz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$401,300.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 1,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$1,010.00.

CVE HME traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.02. The company had a trading volume of 119,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,194. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.00.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

