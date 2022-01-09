Frank Stephen Borowicz Sells 147,000 Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,260,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,260,500.
Frank Stephen Borowicz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 6th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$401,300.00.
- On Thursday, December 30th, Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 1,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$1,010.00.
CVE HME traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.02. The company had a trading volume of 119,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,194. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.00.
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
