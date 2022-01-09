Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.98.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.45. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

