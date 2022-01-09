Freemont Management S.A. Has $36.03 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

