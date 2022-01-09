Friendz Price Reaches $0.0009 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $481,217.77 and approximately $98,161.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,593,989 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.