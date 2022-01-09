FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Trading 0.2% Higher

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.73 and last traded at $18.72. 1,706 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at $644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at $771,000.

