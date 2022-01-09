FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.21.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $233.18 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

