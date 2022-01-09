FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 260 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $249.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.29. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $251.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

