FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 930 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.