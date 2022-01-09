FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Amundi acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,101,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $225.04 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.73 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

