FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $333,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

