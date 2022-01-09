FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.