FY2021 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Boosted by Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.88 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

