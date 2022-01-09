FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

