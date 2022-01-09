FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.84). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

MCS stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. Marcus has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $551.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marcus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Marcus by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.