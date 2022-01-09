Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 4%

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR) fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 2,050,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,253,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £10.37 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development mining company in South Africa and the United States. It extracts zinc, non-ferrous metals and concentrates, copper, nickel, silver, gold, platinum, iron ore, and manganese. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

