Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.50

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.50 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 31.68 ($0.43). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.45), with a volume of 52,057 shares trading hands.

Separately, assumed coverage on Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In other news, insider Mark Blandford bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($431,208.73).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

