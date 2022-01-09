GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during trading hours on Friday. 2,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

