Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,142 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.40% of Genetron worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTH. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Genetron during the third quarter worth $4,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Genetron by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,689 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Genetron by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 723,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 91,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTH opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.57. Genetron Holdings Limited has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 78.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

