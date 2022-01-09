Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

GEVO stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $841.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

