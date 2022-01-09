Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $6.90

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $7.14. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 57,269 shares.

Several analysts have commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $119,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

