Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.56.

NYSE:DNA opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.21. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

