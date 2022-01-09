Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

