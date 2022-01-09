Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 24.00. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

