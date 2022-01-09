Global Ports’ (GPH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.
GPH stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.73) on Wednesday. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.08). The firm has a market cap of £80.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06.
Global Ports Company Profile
