Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,847,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. 7,659,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.499 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $5.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

