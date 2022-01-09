Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Shares Down 1.1%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 186,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 188,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

