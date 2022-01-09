GlobalBoost-Y 24 Hour Volume Reaches $178.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $241,078.27 and $178.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.43 or 0.07520594 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00310636 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00892725 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011383 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00070885 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009013 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.92 or 0.00452493 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00260373 BTC.
GlobalBoost-Y Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
