GlobalBoost-Y 24 Hour Volume Reaches $178.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $241,078.27 and $178.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.43 or 0.07520594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00310636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00892725 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00070885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.92 or 0.00452493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00260373 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.