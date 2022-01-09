GoChain (GO) Reaches Market Cap of $33.56 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $33.56 million and $586,558.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain Coin Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,161,063,406 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,188,408 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

