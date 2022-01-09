Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.47.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.07. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

