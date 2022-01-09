GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,400,759 shares of company stock worth $53,938,446. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

