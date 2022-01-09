Graypoint LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,680,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,374,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.