Graypoint LLC Buys 3,587 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.62 and a 200 day moving average of $246.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

