Graypoint LLC Has $8.96 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Shares of LOW traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.09. 4,944,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,193. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.95. The company has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

