Graypoint LLC Purchases 8,747 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.9% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

