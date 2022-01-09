Graypoint LLC Sells 10,468 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,890 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

