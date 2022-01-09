Graypoint LLC Sells 757 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 27,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $4.45 on Friday, hitting $119.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,411. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.45.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

