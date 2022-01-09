Great Elm Group (GEG) & Its Peers Critical Review

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ: GEG) is one of 391 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Great Elm Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group’s rivals have a beta of -20.22, meaning that their average stock price is 2,122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Great Elm Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Group Competitors 2520 12789 23656 642 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Great Elm Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Elm Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -7.01% -5.69% -1.89% Great Elm Group Competitors -125.04% -141.45% -5.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $60.85 million -$8.08 million -12.76 Great Elm Group Competitors $1.75 billion $335.04 million -31.41

Great Elm Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Great Elm Group beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

