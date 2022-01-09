GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 964,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREZF stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. GREE has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

