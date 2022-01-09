Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

GREE opened at $15.89 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Greenidge Generation will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth $259,000.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

