Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

In related news, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,201 shares of company stock worth $134,322. Insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

