Grin Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $22.28 million and $2.35 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,649.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.70 or 0.07461534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00311731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.00894497 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00071103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.00459197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00259381 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 93,795,960 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

