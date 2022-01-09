Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 20.5% in December

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

GRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRTS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 2,356,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.01. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

