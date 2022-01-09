Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $215.02

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $215.02 and last traded at $214.22, with a volume of 111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $212.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 403.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 177.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

