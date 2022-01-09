GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) versus Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Critical Survey

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSE Systems and Karooooo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Karooooo 0 0 6 0 3.00

Karooooo has a consensus price target of $45.11, suggesting a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Karooooo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Karooooo is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Karooooo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSE Systems and Karooooo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.58 -$10.54 million $0.53 3.00 Karooooo $139.59 million 5.70 $19.41 million N/A N/A

Karooooo has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Karooooo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11% Karooooo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Karooooo beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses in nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

