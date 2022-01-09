Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

NYSE PPG opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average of $161.33. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

