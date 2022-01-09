Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $24.17 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day moving average of $191.05. The stock has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

